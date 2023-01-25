Caută
Filmele nominalizate pentru a 95-a ediție de Oscar. Filmul „Everything Everywhere All At Once” are cele mai multe nominalizări

David Mihalache
David Mihalache
Decernarea premiilor Oscar vor avea loc în 12 martie 2023

Printre filmele care conduc anul acesta lista nominalizărilor la Oscar se află „Everything Everywhere All At Once”, „The Banshees of Inisherin” și „The Fabelmans”. Anul acesta are loc ce-a de-a 95-a ediție.

Decernarea premiilor Oscar vor avea loc în 12 martie 2023, la Los Angeles, și va fi prezentată de Jimmy Kimmel.

Cel mai bun film: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Women Talking.

Cea mai bună actriță: Cate Blanchett (Tar), Ana De Armas (Blonde), Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie), Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans), Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Cel mai bun actor: Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Bill Nighy (Living).

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar: Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Stepanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: All Quiet on the Western Front, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Living, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking.

Cel mai bun scenariu original: The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans, Tar, Triangle of Sadness.

Cel mai bun film internațional: All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985, Close, EO, The Quiet Girl.

Cel mai bun cântec: Applause (Tell it Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Naatu Naatu (RRR), This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Cea mai bun film de animație: Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The Sea Beast, Turning Red, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick.

Cel mai bun film documentar: All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, A House Made of Splinters, Navalny.

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: All Quiet on the Western Front, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Fabelmans.

