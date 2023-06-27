Caută
Programul complet al noului sezon al SuperLigii

Observatorul Prahovean
Autor: Observatorul Prahovean
superliga

Programul noului sezon al SuperLigii 2023-2024 a fost stabilit marți, în cadrul unui eveniment ce a avut loc în Sala Luceafărul din Capitală.

Potrivit GSP.ro, noua ediție a Ligii 1 debutează cu două derby-uri de „foc”.

Abia revenită în prima ligă, Dinamo dă piept pe teren propriu cu Universitatea Craiova. Nu e singura „împerechere” pe axa București- Craiova.

Asta pentru că FCSB va merge pe „Ion Oblemenco” pentru un duel cu FCU Craiova, echipa lui Adrian Mititelu.

Petrolul Ploiești are primul meci în prima etapă cu Universitatea Cluj.

Programul integral al noului sezon de Superliga 2023-2024:

Etapa 1: 

  • Dinamo – CS Universitatea Craiova
  • FCU Craiova – FCSB
  • CFR Cluj – Poli Iași
  • Petrolul – Universitatea Cluj
  • Rapid – Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe
  • Oțelul – UTA
  • Hermansntadt – Farul Constanța
  • FC Voluntari – FC Botoșani

Etapa 2:

  • Poli Iaşi – Hermannstadt
  • UTA Arad – CFR Cluj
  • U Craiova – Oţelul Galaţi
  • FCSB – Dinamo
  • Sepsi – FCU Craiova
  • U Cluj – Rapid
  • FC Botoşani – Petrolul
  • Farul – FC Voluntari

Etapa 3:

  • Hermannstadt – UTA Arad
  • CFR Cluj – U Craiova
  • Oţelul Galaţi – FCSB
  • Dinamo – Sepsi
  • FCU Craiova – U Cluj
  • Rapid – FC Botoşani
  • Petrolul – FC Voluntari
  • Farul – Poli Iaşi

Etapa 4:

  • U Craiova – Hermannstadt
  • FCSB – CFR Cluj
  • Sepsi – Oţelul Galaţi
  • U Cluj – Dinamo
  • FC Botoşani – FCU Craiova
  • FC Voluntari – Rapid
  • UTA Arad – Poli Iaşi
  • Petrolul – Farul

Etapa 5:

  • Hermannstadt – FCSB
  • CFR Cluj – Sepsi
  • Oţelul Galaţi – U Cluj
  • Dinamo – FC Botoşani
  • FCU Craiova – FC Voluntari
  • Poli Iaşi – U Craiova
  • Rapid – Petrolul
  • Farul – UTA Arad

Etapa 6: 

  • Sepsi – Hermannstadt
  • U Cluj – CFR Cluj
  • FC Botoşani – Oţelul Galaţi
  • FC Voluntari – Dinamo
  • FCSB – Poli Iaşi
  • Petrolul – FCU Craiova
  • U Craiova – UTA Arad
  • Rapid – Farul

Etapa 7: 

  • Hermannstadt – U Cluj
  • CFR Cluj – FC Botoşani
  • Oţelul Galaţi – FC Voluntari
  • Poli Iaşi – Sepsi
  • Dinamo – Petrolul
  • UTA Arad – FCSB
  • FCU Craiova – Rapid
  • Farul – U Craiova

Etapa 8:

  • FC Botoşani – Hermannstadt
  • FC Voluntari – CFR Cluj
  • U Cluj – Poli Iaşi
  • Petrolul – Oţelul Galaţi
  • Sepsi – UTA Arad
  • Rapid – Dinamo
  • FCSB – U Craiova
  • FCU Craiova – Farul

Etapa 9:

  • Hermannstadt – FC Voluntari
  • Poli Iaşi – FC Botoşani
  • CFR Cluj – Petrolul
  • UTA Arad – U Cluj
  • Oţelul Galaţi – Rapid
  • U Craiova – Sepsi
  • Dinamo – FCU Craiova
  • Farul – FCSB

Etapa 10: 

  • Petrolul – Hermannstadt
  • FC Voluntari – Poli Iaşi
  • FC Botoşani – UTA Arad
  • Rapid – CFR Cluj
  • U Cluj – U Craiova
  • FCU Craiova – Oţelul Galaţi
  • Sepsi – FCSB
  • Dinamo – Farul

Etapa 11: 

  • Hermannstadt – Rapid
  • Poli Iaşi – Petrolul
  • UTA Arad – FC Voluntari
  • U Craiova – FC Botoşani
  • CFR Cluj – FCU Craiova
  • FCSB – U Cluj
  • Oţelul Galaţi – Dinamo
  • Farul – Sepsi

Etapa 12: 

  • FCU Craiova – Hermannstadt
  • Rapid – Poli Iaşi
  • Petrolul – UTA Arad
  • FC Voluntari – U Craiova
  • FC Botoşani – FCSB
  • Dinamo – CFR Cluj
  • U Cluj – Sepsi
  • Oţelul Galaţi – Farul

Etapa 13: 

  • Hermannstadt – Dinamo
  • Poli Iaşi – FCU Craiova
  • UTA Arad – Rapid
  • U Craiova – Petrolul
  • FCSB – FC Voluntari
  • Sepsi – FC Botoşani
  • CFR Cluj – Oţelul Galaţi
  • Farul – U Cluj

Etapa 14:

  • Oţelul Galaţi – Hermannstadt
  • Dinamo – Poli Iaşi
  • FCU Craiova – UTA Arad
  • Rapid – U Craiova
  • Petrolul – FCSB
  • FC Voluntari – Sepsi
  • FC Botoşani – U Cluj
  • CFR Cluj – Farul

Etapa 15:

  • Hermannstadt – CFR Cluj
  • Poli Iaşi – Oţelul Galaţi
  • UTA Arad – Dinamo
  • U Craiova – FCU Craiova
  • FCSB – Rapid
  • Sepsi – Petrolul
  • U Cluj – FC Voluntari
  • Farul – FC Botoşani

